Perkins earned a save against the Mariners on Tuesday, retiring all six batters he faced -- including two by strikeout -- over two innings.

Perkins entered in the eighth inning with the Athletics up 4-2. He retired all three batters he faced in that frame, then returned for the ninth and struck out two of the three hitters who came to the plate against him to finish off the save. Joel Kuhnel has been the primary A's closer this season with four saves, and he may have been unavailable Tuesday after pitching two of the previous three days. With that said, the team's closer situation is far from set in stone, and Perkins -- who has a closer-like 12:3 K:BB over 8.1 innings on the campaign -- could work his way into more save chances, especially if Kuhnel struggles at any point.