Athletics' Jack Perkins: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Perkins allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Sunday.

Perkins has allowed 15 runs over 18 innings across four starts in June, giving up a total of five home runs. The eight strikeouts were a season high, but not enough to overcome his inability to prevent runs. He's now at a 6.26 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB through 46 innings over 21 outings (four starts) this season. Unless the Athletics dip into their pitching depth at Triple-A Las Vegas, Perkins looks set to remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start on the road in a rematch with the Angels.