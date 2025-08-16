Perkins (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Friday.

Perkins gave up a two-run home run to Zach Neto in the fifth inning, but the Athletics were able to maintain the lead before turning the game over to the bullpen. This was a fine performance for Perkins, who has now won his last two starts. He has surrendered 10 runs over 14 innings while posting a 16:7 K:BB as a starter after finding success as a multi-inning reliever to begin his big-league career. Overall, he has a passable 4.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB through 33.2 innings across 11 appearances. Perkins' next start is projected to be on the road versus the Twins.