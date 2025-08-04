Perkins (0-2) took the loss against the Diamondbacks Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over three innings.

Making the first start of his career after working in a long relief role, Perkins labored through three frames and needed a season-high 62 pitches to get there. The 25-year-old righty had been effective out of the bullpen, carrying a 2.75 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB over 19.2 innings entering Sunday. While the transition to the rotation didn't yield immediate success, Perkins could get another opportunity, as the A's continue to test their depth after the departure of Mason Miller and JP Sears.