Athletics' Jack Perkins: Takes fourth straight no-decision

Perkins allowed two runs on four hits, one walk and one hit batsman while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Perkins came away with a fourth straight no-decision. This was his best outing of the span -- he's allowed 12 runs over 19 innings over those games, and he's added a 23:8 K:BB. Overall, Perkins is at a 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB across 51 innings through 22 games (five starts). He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Marlins.