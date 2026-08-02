Athletics' Jack Perkins: Yields three homers in loss

Perkins (2-7) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out nine over 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Tigers.

Perkins gave up five of those runs on homers, making this the third time in five outings he's yielded multiple long balls. In that span, he's been on the hook for 21 runs over 22.2 innings, though he also has a 27:11 K:BB in that span. On the year, Perkins is sporting an ugly 6.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 89:28 K:BB over 73.2 innings across 27 games (nine starts), including a 7.38 ERA over 42.2 innings when he starts. Despite the ongoing struggles, he's penciled in to make his next start in Boston.