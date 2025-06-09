Lopez didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Baltimore, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over four innings.

Lopez allowed 12 runs and five homers across six innings over his last two appearances, but he fared much better Sunday. Lopez has flashed some elite strikeout stuff, fanning eight or more batters in two of his last four outings, though he's stumbled to a 7.20 ERA in 24 innings this season. He's tentatively scheduled to make another start next weekend at Kansas City.