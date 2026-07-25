Athletics' Jacob Lopez: Collects fifth win

Lopez (5-4) allowed one hit, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Twins on Friday.

Lopez wasn't all that impressive, but keeping runs off the board was good enough to earn him his first win since May 24. The southpaw threw 50 of 91 pitches for strikes in this outing, which was his second consecutive turn through the rotation. Lopez has a 6.12 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 53:40 K:BB through 64.2 innings over 16 games (13 starts) this season. He looks set to continue occupying a starting role, though he is a bit of a risky option in his next projected start, which is expected to be at home versus the Red Sox.