Lopez (4-6) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five over five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Lopez wasn't efficient -- he needed 95 pitches (63 strikes) to get through his five frames -- but he got the job done against a depleted Arizona lineup. The southpaw had a middling July, posting a 5.30 ERA in 18.2 innings across four starts, though he has tossed 9.1 scoreless frames over his last two outings. For the season, Lopez has a 3.99 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 84:30 K:BB through 70 innings over 17 appearances (13 starts), which could make him a serviceable option in deeper mixed and AL-only formats. He's lined up for a favorable road start versus the Nationals next week.