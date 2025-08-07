Lopez (5-6) earned the win Thursday over the Nationals, allowing only three hits and no walks over 7.2 scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

It was a stellar performance from Lopez, who set a new season high with his 10 punch outs. The left-hander has delivered 17 consecutive scoreless innings over his last three outings after struggling to a 7.13 ERA in his previous four starts. Overall, Lopez's ERA is down to 3.59 on the year with a 1.25 WHIP and 94:30 K:BB across 77.2 innings. Lopez is currently in line for a home matchup with the Rays his next time out.