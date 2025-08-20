Lopez (7-6) yielded three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over six innings Tuesday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Twins.

Lopez extended his scoreless streak to 25 frames before Matt Wallner knocked an RBI double in the second inning. Brooks Lee and Ryan Jeffers later knocked solo homers in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. Despite that, Lopez earned his fourth consecutive win and racked up eight punchouts. He's produced a 27:1 K:BB over his last three outings, improving his season K:BB to 111:31. Lopez has registered a 0.60 ERA over his last five starts, dropping his season ERA from 4.60 to 3.28 in the process. He's lined up to take the mound in Seattle this weekend.