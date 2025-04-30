Lopez (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers after allowing three runs on six hits and four walks in 2.2 innings. He struck out four.

Although Lopez was able to escape a bases-loaded jam in the first inning during his first start of the season, he was already up to 37 pitches after one frame. He also allowed a leadoff baserunner in each of his three innings of work Tuesday. The left-hander has a 3.86 ERA over seven innings so far, but his 9:7 K:BB and 2.57 WHIP are major causes for concern. It remains to be seen if Lopez will get another chance to start for the Athletics in the absence of J.T. Ginn (elbow), but the former's next appearance tentatively lines up for this weekend in a soft matchup against Miami.