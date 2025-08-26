The Athletics placed Lopez on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left elbow flexor strain.

Lopez's strained elbow played a factor in his performance Sunday against the Mariners, which saw him cough up nine earned runs in only two innings. The A's will keep him shut down for a period of time before starting up a throwing program, though they are still optimistic that the 27-year-old southpaw will make it back before the end of the year. Mason Barnett was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Lopez's place on the active roster, but the team hasn't yet announced who will claim the open rotation spot.