Athletics' Jacob Lopez: Set to operate as opener

Lopez will serve as the opening pitcher for the Athletics on Friday against the White Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, surrendering four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over three innings in the team's loss to the Tigers that night. He will look for better success in his second appearance since returning to the big-league club. The Athletics haven't announced who will be following Lopez on the mound, but Aaron Civale feels like a strong candidate.