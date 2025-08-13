Lopez (6-6) allowed four hits, struck out nine batters and walked none over seven shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rays.

Lopez continues to look like the Athletics' best starter lately. Over his last four outings, he hasn't given up a run while posting a 28:6 K:BB across 24 innings in that impressive stretch. He won't keep this up forever, but his strong second half is showing serious developmental progress. He's now at a 3.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 103:30 K:BB through 84.2 innings over 19 appearances (15 starts) this season. Lopez will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is projected to be on the road in Minnesota.