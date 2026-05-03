Lopez (2-2) took the loss Saturday as the A's were routed 14-6 by the Guardians, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Half of the hits off Lopez went for extra bases, including homers by the light-hitting Austin Hedges in the third inning and David Fry in the sixth. Lopez hadn't made a start since April 21, making only a one-inning relief appearance in between, but the extra rest didn't help the southpaw find his form. He'll carry a 6.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 23:22 K:BB through 30 innings into his next outing -- if he doesn't have his turn in the rotation skipped again, it's scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Baltimore.