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Athletics' Jacob Lopez: Strikes out eight in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lopez allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Lopez has allowed four runs (three earned) over 14.2 innings across three starts since he returned to the Athletics' rotation. He threw 63 of 97 pitches for strikes in this outing, which should put to rest any concerns of workload limitations. Lopez has pitched to a 5.79 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 61:42 K:BB through 70 innings over 17 games (14 starts) this season. The southpaw is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in Cincinnati.

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