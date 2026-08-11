Athletics' Jacob Lopez: Strong start goes to waste

Lopez allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Rays on Monday.

Lopez put forth his longest outing of the season, and it was one of his better performances as well. The Athletics weren't able to hang onto the lead when the bullpen took over, as Seth Johnson and Jose Suarez combined to allow eight runs in the eighth inning. Lopez has allowed eight runs (seven earned) over 26.2 innings across five starts since he re-entered the rotation after the All-Star break. For the year, he's at a 5.38 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 75:44 K:BB through 82 innings across 19 games (16 starts). Lopez's recent pitching is encouraging, but he remains a risky option in fantasy due to a hitter-friendly home park. His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Rangers.