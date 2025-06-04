Lopez (0-4) took the loss Tuesday versus the Twins, allowing five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out nine over 4.1 innings of relief.

The Athletics haven't announced their pitching plans for this series, aside from having Grant Holman serve as an opener Tuesday. That made this a somewhat unexpected outing for Lopez, who was pitching on regular rest after his short 1.2-inning start last Thursday against the Blue Jays. Lopez was tagged for three home runs Tuesday, all of which were solo shots. His workload was normal at 96 pitches (56 strikes), but the results continue to be troublesome for the southpaw, who is now at a 7.20 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 20 innings through seven appearances (four starts). Lopez may still have a leg up on Osvaldo Bido for a spot in the rotation in the short term, as Bido worked as more of a traditional reliever following Lopez's bulk-relief outing.