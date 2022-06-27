Kaprielian did not factor into the decision against the Royals on Sunday, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out two and walking four in 5.1 innings.

Kaprielian threw 48 of 84 pitches for strikes across 5.1 frames Sunday. Despite allowing two hits, he allowed three runners to cross the plate thanks to four free passes given to Royals batters. The righty has yet to make it through six innings in any of his 11 games this season. Kaprielian has also been unable to keep opponents from scoring, allowing at least one run in every game, including six games with three or more earned runs. He will take a 5.88 ERA into his next appearance.