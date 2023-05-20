Kaprielian was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.
Kaprielian will replace Drew Rucinski (illness) in the Athletics' rotation after Rucinski was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. As a result, Kaprielian will draw the start Sunday versus the Astros. To this point in 2023, the right-hander has struggled to a 10.17 ERA and 1.96 WHIP with 25 strikeouts over 23 innings in seven appearances, including four starts, with Oakland.
