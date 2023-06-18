Kaprielian didn't factor into the decision in an extra-innings loss to the Phillies on Saturday, allowing an earned run on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

The right-hander continued to demonstrate some marked improvement Saturday, coming just two outs short of a third straight quality start. Kaprielian got 60 of his 83 pitches in for strikes while blanking the Phillies through five full frames before seeing Sam Moll allow an RBI infield single to Bryson Stott that produced a run Kaprielian was charged with following his exit. The mostly crisp outing lowered Kaprielian's ERA to 3.66 since his return to the big leagues on May 20, and it also featured his first outing without a walk since April 22. Kaprielian next lines up to face either the Guardians or Blue Jays on the road during the latter portion of the coming week.