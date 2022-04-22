Kaprielian (shoulder) allowed four earned runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over El Paso on Wednesday. He struck out five.

Kaprielian's final line underscores the fact he pitched to some contact, but considering the move up to Triple-A and the hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League, the so-so outing for the recovering right-hander wasn't completely surprising. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Kaprielian worked up to 78 pitches during the outing and still has a chance to rejoin the Athletics next week, although the next step in his rehab process is still to be determined.