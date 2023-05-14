Oakland optioned Kaprielian to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Despite striking out seven while limiting the Rangers to three runs over seven innings in his spot start Saturday, Kaprielian will head back to the minors after Oakland called up right-hander Garrett Acton in a corresponding move. Based on his performance during his latest stint in the majors, Kaprielian could be first in line for a promotion the next time the Athletics require a starter.
