Kaprielian (0-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over seven innings in a 5-0 loss to the Rangers. He struck out seven.

Kaprielian rejoined the Athletics from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday and immediately took the mound against Texas. After giving up 18 runs across his first three starts (13.1 innings), Kaprielian was pushed to the bullpen. He managed just three relief appearances before being sent down to the minors, giving up five runs over 2.2 innings. Despite the shift to the pen, Kaprielian was fully stretched out Saturday, throwing 104 pitches over seven innings. Though he only gave up three runs while striking out seven, the A's offense was shut out by Jon Gray and John King, handing Kaprielian his third loss of the season. Though the start was a sign of life for the 29-year-old, it's unlikely that Kaprielian remains a part of Oakland's pitching rotation moving forward.