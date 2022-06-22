Kaprielian (0-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.

Kaprielian was responsible for a Taylor Trammell solo home run in the third inning and Jesse Winker's RBI double in the sixth. Despite the hard contact, this was up there with the more efficient of Kaprielian's 10 starts this season, and the seven strikeouts matched a season high. He's still struggling a bit with a 5.98 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB through 46.2 innings overall. He's expected to draw a favorable road start versus the Royals this weekend.