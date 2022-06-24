Piscotty (calf) will play in another rehab game with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday but remains without a timetable for activation, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran outfielder seemed to get through his first two rehab games without issue, filling the role of DH in the first one and playing nearly a full game in right field in the second. Manager Mark Kotsay acknowledged reports on Piscotty have been positive, but a potential activation date has yet to be announced.