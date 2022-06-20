Athletics manager Mark Kotsay confirmed that Piscotty (calf) will join Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday for the start of his rehab assignment, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty hasn't played for the Athletics since May 6 due to a left calf strain, so he could stay on the rehab assignment through next weekend before making his way back from the 10-day injured list. Seth Brown and Ramon Laureano appear secure as everyday players in Oakland's outfield, but Piscotty could challenge the likes of Luis Barrera, Crisitian Pache and Chad Pinder for the other available outfield spot once he's activated.