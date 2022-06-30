Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Piscotty got the Athletics off to a hot start with his first-inning double, which plated Seth Brown and Ramon Laureano. The veteran outfielder was playing in just his second game since being activated from the injured list after overcoming a calf issue, and Thursday marked his first time back on the field playing defense.