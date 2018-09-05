Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Goes yard in loss
Piscotty went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a hit by pitch and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.
Piscotty launched his 22nd home run off starter J.A. Happ in the second inning, but that proved to be all of Oakland's offense in the 5-1 defeat. The 27-year-old is working on a seven-game hitting streak, hitting .400 (10-for-25) with four home runs and 11 RBI in that span.
