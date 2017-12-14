Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Headed to Oakland

The Cardinals have agreed to trade Piscotty to the A's in exchange for two minor-leaguers, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Piscotty's mother was diagnosed with ALS last year, and the Cardinals had talked about sending him to Oakland to allow him to be closer to home should the opportunity arise. Well, with the Cardinals acquiring outfielder Marcell Ozuna earlier Wednesday, the team was able to part ways with Piscotty while still holding onto Randal Grichuk as outfield depth. The 26-year-old struggled last season after swatting 22 homers and posting an .800 OPS in 2016, missing time with multiple injuries and even getting sent to Triple-A Memphis to work on his swing at one point. He finished the season with a .235/.342/.367 line to go along with nine homers in 107 games, but the California native will hopefully benefit from his new surroundings. Piscotty should step into a starting role in Oakland's outfield, though he could also wind up platooning with Matt Joyce if his 2017 struggles carry over into next season.