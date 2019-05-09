Piscotty went 2-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Reds.

He took a 2-1 pitch from Robert Stephenson 392 feet to left field to lead off the bottom of the 13th inning for his fifth homer of the year. The long ball was his first since April 22 and the multi-hit effort his first since April 24, but Piscotty does have a modest five-game hitting streak going. Even so, the slump has dragged his slash line on the year down to .248/.315/.403, but Wednesday's heroics could signal the start of a turnaround.