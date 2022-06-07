Vogt (knee) was activated off the injured list Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Vogt had been sidelined by a sprained right knee since late April. He didn't have time to make a meaningful impact before getting hurt, going 1-for-14 with a homer in limited action. He'll serve as Sean Murphy's backup behind the plate going forward.
