Vogt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Vogt recently had a stretch of five consecutive starts -- four of which came as a designated hitter -- but he's expected to see most of his time behind the plate moving forward after top DH Jed Lowrie rejoined the lineup Saturday. Lowrie will start again Sunday, leaving no room in the lineup for Vogt once again.