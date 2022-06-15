Vogt went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and two walks in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Vogt spared the Athletics from the ignominy of a shutout with his eighth-inning blast off Nick Pivetta, the veteran's third round tripper of the season. Two of those homers have come in the last three games, a span during which Vogt is 4-for-8 with two walks, a hit by pitch and three total runs.