Vogt went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.

The struggling veteran offered some rare offensive production that included only his second multi-hit effort of the season, the first having come back on June 11. Vogt drew the start at first base Tuesday, but he's made the overwhelming majority of his appearances at either catcher or designated hitter while logging only sporadic playing time overall.