Vogt went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's victory over the Guardians.

Vogt launched a solo shot in the eight inning after scoring on a throwing error in the seventh. This was the catcher's third game back after spending time on the IL for a sprained MCL. He went hitless in his first two games back, but made up for it with three hits in Saturday's game. Perhaps Vogt will continue to improve as he gets more time at the plate.