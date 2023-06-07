May picked up the save in Wednesday's 9-5 victory over Pittsburgh, allowing a hit over two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

May worked out of a bases-loaded jam to stave off a Pirates' comeback while notching his first save of the season. After a rough start to the year, the 33-year-old May has thrown five consecutive scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 5.93 with a 1.76 WHIP and 9:10 K:BB through 13.2 innings this season. May is probably the best bet to earn saves in Oakland, though opportunities will be few and far between on a last-place A's team.