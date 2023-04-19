May (2-3) took the loss against the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning.

Tasked with preserving a scoreless tie when he entered in the eighth inning, May worked himself into immediate trouble by issuing a leadoff walk to Seiya Suzuki and surrendering a double to Patrick Wisdom. A Cody Bellinger run-scoring single and Yan Gomes RBI groundout followed and were enough to chase May, who's now been charged with a loss in two of his last three appearances and has given up seven earned runs over the three innings covering his last five trips to the mound overall.