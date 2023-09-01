Belt (back) is serving as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and batting cleanup Friday at Colorado.

Belt missed the final two games of the Jays' previous series against the Nationals due to nagging back trouble, but he's good to go Friday versus the Rockies. The 35-year-old has registered an .834 OPS with 15 home runs through 94 games this season for Toronto, and he's a career .317/.375/.563 hitter at Coors Field.