Belt (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will start Wednesday and bat third in the Blue Jays' series finale with the Marlins, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Belt is back in the lineup after missing the minimum 10 days while on the IL with a hamstring injury. The 35-year-old has produced a .296 average with two home runs, four doubles, four RBI and four runs scored over eight games in June. In order to open a roster spot for Belt, Spencer Horwitz was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.