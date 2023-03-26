Belt (illness) will start at first base and bat third in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

A stomach bug kept Belt from playing in Saturday's game against the Tigers, but he's apparently feeling fine one day later. Though he'll be picking up a start at first base Sunday, Belt is expected to serve as Toronto's primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching once the regular season gets underway.