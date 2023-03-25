Belt is dealing with a stomach illness and won't play Saturday's game against the Tigers, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Health concerns are a significant worry for Belt this year, but a minor illness is something the Blue Jays can definitely live with. The veteran appears set to be the primary designated hitter and cleanup man against righties this season for as long as he can stay on the field.
