Belt has yet to participate in a full workout with the rest of the Blue Jays as he gets eased into spring training, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The veteran first baseman is fully healthy after undergoing knee surgery in September, but the organization isn't in a rush to get him up to speed. Instead, Belt has been hitting in the batting cage and doing some running and fielding work on his own through the early part of camp. "My goal is to be ready for day one of the regular season and not day one of games in spring training," Belt said Friday. "We thought that the best thing to do was just to get here, make sure I'm ready to get in games. Once I get in games, I don't need that long to get ready. Maybe just a couple of weeks." The 34-year-old is expected to be Toronto's primary DH this season while occasionally spelling Vladimir Guerrero at first base, and if he can stay mostly healthy, Belt could rebound in a big way from last season's career-low .676 OPS.