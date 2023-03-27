Belt (illness) will serve as Toronto's designated hitter and cleanup batter in Monday's Grapefruit League game versus the Phillies.
Belt is back in the lineup after being scratched from the starting nine in both of the past two days due to a non-COVID-19-related illness that has been described as a stomach bug. Though the 34-year-old is likely to see limited action against left-handed pitching this season and may frequently sit out day games after night games, he's expected to be the Blue Jays' preferred cleanup hitter versus right-handed pitching when healthy.
