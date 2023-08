Belt told Hazel Mae of Sportsnet on Wednesday that his back injury is "not going to keep me out for a long time."

Belt had been set to enter mid-game in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals, but he noted that his back locked up on him after he took some swings. The veteran said he's dealt with back problems in the past and thus knows how to manage them. Belt may receive another day off or two to move past the issue, but the 35-year-old seems confident that he'll be able to avoid the injured list.