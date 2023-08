Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Belt wasn't available Tuesday against Washington after Belt experienced lower back spasms, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Belt was left out of the Jays' lineup Tuesday due to left-hander MacKenzie Gore starting on the mound for Washington, but back spasms prevented him from entering as a pinch hitter/runner. Belt's status for Wednesday's contest is unclear, but an update on his status will presumably come before the game.