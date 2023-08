Belt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Baltimore.

Belt now has four homers in his last four games. Since the start of August, he's gone 20-for-63 (.317) with seven long balls and a 1.148 OPS. Overall, it's been an impressive bounce-back campaign from the veteran first-baseman in his first year with Toronto. Belt's now slashing .256/.372/.478 with 15 homers, 46 runs scored and 37 RBI across 360 plate appearances.