Belt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

The veteran slugger turned on a Bryan Woo fastball in the sixth inning and got it just over the fence in right field for his eighth homer of the season. Belt had a tough start to his Toronto tenure, but he's now gone yard in back-to-back games and is batting an encouraging .292 (7-for-24) in seven games since the All-Star break.