Belt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
He'll head to the bench Wednesday with lefty Logan Allen on the hill for Cleveland. Danny Jansen will get a day off from behind the plate and replace Belt as the Blue Jays' designated hitter.
